Explore TV: Bulldogs, Hubbers Set to Clash in D9 Class A Championship Game
The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues today as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs battle the Smethport Hubbers for the District 9 Class A title and all of the action can be seen and heard live on Explore. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.
Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 12:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob Dunkle. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.
The video feed can be found at D9Sports.com, exploreClarion.com and exploreJeffersonPA.com.
The audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and exploreJeffersonPA.com.
ABOUT THE GAME
Smethport vs. Redbank Valley (Sat. Oct. 31, 1:00pm at Brockway)
Smethport and Redbank Valley are set to clash in the D9 Class A Championship, in a game that promises to deliver hard-nosed football. The Smethport Hubbers defeated Union/A-C Valley 13-10 in the semifinals, using strong defense and a productive passing attack to outlast the Falcon Knights. Smethport, who is typically a run first team, was able to pass for 174 yards in the win, displaying an offensive flexibility that could help them against Redbank Valley. Quarterback Noah Lent threw for all 174 yards and added 52 rushing yards against Union/A-C Valley, continuing his dominant 2020.
In their semifinal matchup, Redbank Valley knocked off Coudersport 28-12. Turnovers were the name of the game in this contest, with both teams giving away four turnovers. Just like Smethport, Redbank Valley deviated from their traditional run-first game plan, throwing for 213 yards to emerge victorious. Cam Wagner was the shock star for the Bulldogs, as he threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ interior defense was unstoppable, denying Coudersport the necessary space to run their triple option attack.
One Thing to Watch: Both teams love to run the football, yet, both teams have tough rushing defenses. When faced with similar situations in the semifinals, both teams found success in their passing games. Will we see the same in the finals, or will the teams re-focus on the run?
The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
KERLE TIRE COMPANY
REDBANK CHEVROLET
DUBROOK
CLARION FOREST VNA
SWEET BASIL
BAUER TRUCK REPAIR
FUN BANK
TIONESTA BUILDERS
CCC BANK
ERIC SHICK INSURANCE
S&W AUTOBODY
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING
MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET
THE WASHINGTON HOUSE
ABRAXAS 1 YOUTH TREATMENT SERVICES
CLARION AREA CHAMBER OF BUSINESS & INDUSTRY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DONNA OBERLANDER
YEANY’S MAPLE
THE SUGAR TREE BOUTIQUE
CLARVIEW NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER
CLARION FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
DEER CREEK WINERY
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS
CHAR VAL CANDIES
STEINER’S OUTDOORS AND MORE
LUTON’S PLUMBING AND HEATING
ALLEGHENY GRILLE
NEXT STEP THERAPY
CARRIER INSURANCE
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS AND J&J TRAILER SALES
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
CLARION FORD
ALL SEASONS TEMPORARIES
CLARION HOSPITAL/BHS
GATESMAN AUTOBODY
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
FALLER’S FURNITURE
OCHS LUMBER
JANNEY, The Clarion Office
HAGER PAVING
ZACHERL MOTORS
MV PROPERTY CARE
RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE
TRI-COUNTY HOMES
C&A TREES
COUSIN BASILS
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.