Explore TV: Bulldogs, Hubbers Set to Clash in D9 Class A Championship Game

The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues today as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs battle the Smethport Hubbers for the District 9 Class A title and all of the action can be seen and heard live on Explore. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 12:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob Dunkle. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

The video feed can be found at D9Sports.com, exploreClarion.com and exploreJeffersonPA.com.

The audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and exploreJeffersonPA.com.

ABOUT THE GAME

Smethport vs. Redbank Valley (Sat. Oct. 31, 1:00pm at Brockway)

Smethport and Redbank Valley are set to clash in the D9 Class A Championship, in a game that promises to deliver hard-nosed football. The Smethport Hubbers defeated Union/A-C Valley 13-10 in the semifinals, using strong defense and a productive passing attack to outlast the Falcon Knights. Smethport, who is typically a run first team, was able to pass for 174 yards in the win, displaying an offensive flexibility that could help them against Redbank Valley. Quarterback Noah Lent threw for all 174 yards and added 52 rushing yards against Union/A-C Valley, continuing his dominant 2020.

In their semifinal matchup, Redbank Valley knocked off Coudersport 28-12. Turnovers were the name of the game in this contest, with both teams giving away four turnovers. Just like Smethport, Redbank Valley deviated from their traditional run-first game plan, throwing for 213 yards to emerge victorious. Cam Wagner was the shock star for the Bulldogs, as he threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ interior defense was unstoppable, denying Coudersport the necessary space to run their triple option attack.

One Thing to Watch: Both teams love to run the football, yet, both teams have tough rushing defenses. When faced with similar situations in the semifinals, both teams found success in their passing games. Will we see the same in the finals, or will the teams re-focus on the run?

