Hearing Continued for Man Charged With Receiving Over $28K for Contracted Work, Not Completing Job

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued on Tuesday for a contractor charged with receiving over $28,000.00 for a construction job at a Perry Township residence and then failing to complete the work.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old Gary William Leasure, of Rochester, Pa., was continued on October 27 and is scheduled to resume at 10:00 a.m. on January 26, 2021.

He faces the following charges:

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 2



– Receives Advance Payment For Services and Fails to Perform, Felony 3

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint of theft by deception.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim hired Gary Leasure of Innovative Custom Cabinetry in 2010 to build a kitchen for her Perry Township, Clarion County home. Leasure was to start the job in 2011.

According to the complaint, Leasure began the project in 2012 but used the wrong finish on the wood.

From 2011 to 2016, the victim wrote Innovative Custom Cabinetry four checks that totaled $28,937.00, and Leasure cashed all four checks, the complaint indicates.

Leasure did some framing work for the kitchen that was estimated to be about $3,000.00 of work. Then, the victim made attempts to get in touch with Leasure by phone, but he would not answer, and he has not attempted to contact the victim to complete the job, according to the complaint.

Charges against Leasure were filed in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 11:00 a.m. on September 10.

