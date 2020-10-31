 

Police: Driver Flees Scene of Route 58 Crash

Saturday, October 31, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

arrestFOXBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a driver fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 58 on Wednesday evening.

According to police, Toni M. Watterson, 41, of Shippenville, and Dennis K. Wetzel, 58, of St. Petersburg, were involved in the collision that occurred around 7:18 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28 on State Route 58, in Foxburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2000 Buick Century, driven by Watterson, was traveling east on State Route 58 behind Wetzel’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The Buick attempted to pass the Chevrolet in a no-passing zone on Route 58, just east of the Foxburg bridge, and as the Buick passed the Chevrolet, they collided.

The Buick struck the driver’s side of the Chevrolet and then fled the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

