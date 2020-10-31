Police Release Details on Emlenton Man Charged in DUI Crash

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man has been charged in a DUI crash that occurred earlier this month on State Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 41-year-old Timothy Gerred Jr., of Emlenton, was involved in a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash on State Route 208, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, that occurred around 6:09 p.m. on October 7.

Police say Gerred lost control of his vehicle, a 1998 Ford, drove through two yards, and rolled the vehicle. He was suspected of driving under the influence and arrested.

Charges were filed at Magisterial District Office 18-3-03.

The victims are listed as an 81-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, of Knox.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, October 30, 2020.



