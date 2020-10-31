 

Richard Allen Barr

Saturday, October 31, 2020 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Richard Allen Barr, age 56 of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence.

Born on November 28, 1963, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Donald H. and Verlene J. (Howlett) Barr. They survive and live in DuBois, PA.

Rick is also survived by 1 daughter, Morgan Ann Barr-Corl and her husband, Jacob of Tyrone, PA; siblings, Donald H. Barr II and his wife Melani of Medical Lake, WA, John P. Barr of Brookville, PA, Valarie A. Ellinger and her husband William of Luthersburg, PA and Brian W. Barr and his wife Dee Dee of DuBois, PA; 1 grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


