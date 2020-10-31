Richard E. “Dick” Moore, age 76 of Reynoldsville, PA died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on June 27, 1944, in Warsaw, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest and Myrtle (Roush) Moore.

On June 10, 197,8 he married Linda (Greathouse) Moore. She survives.

Dick was a 1963 graduate of Brookville High School. He worked at Brockway Glass Company in the hot end for 40 years. He also owned and operated his family dairy farm.

Dick loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. He especially loved his grandkids and enjoyed teasing them!

He is survived by 5 daughters, Marjorie Tolin and husband James, Staci Narehood and husband Blain, Suzanne Rahalla and husband Joseph, Arlene Bartley and husband Carl, and Wendy Kanouff; 3 sons, Timothy Moore and wife Jennifer, Patrick Sheley and wife Brandi, and Ernest Moore; 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Robert Moore and wife Sharon, William Moore and wife Linda; and 1 sister, Nancy Snyder and husband James.

He was preceded in death by 1 brother, Merlin Moore.

There will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donation may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

