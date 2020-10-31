Three Young Girls Sexually Assaulted in Clarion County

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating incidents of indecent assault that recently occurred in Brady Township.

Clarion-based State Police received three reports of suspected child abuse in which the suspect indecently assaulted three separate victims in Brady Township, Clarion County.

The victims are listed as an 11-year-old female and two 13-year-old females, all of Rimersburg.

According to police, the incidents happened sometime between 12:00 p.m. on October 6, 2020, and 7:00 a.m. on October 8, 2020.

The investigation continues.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, October 30, 2020.

