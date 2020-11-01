A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain showers before 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Temperature falling to around 38 by 5pm. South wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Snow showers. Low around 28. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Monday – Snow showers likely, possibly mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

