All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Tom Smerkar
Tom Smerkar served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Thomas Joseph Smerkar
Born: October 21, 1942
Died: September 8, 2020
Hometown: Venus, Pa.
Branch: U. S. Army
Tom served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1969.
He also served his community as a member of the St. Michael Church in Fryburg.
