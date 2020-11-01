Clarion-Limestone to Go Remote on Monday After New COVID-19 Case

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone Superintendent Amy J. Glasl announced that the district will be going remote on Monday due to an additional positive COVID-19 case at the elementary school.

Glasl said the measure was taken due to the need for school officials to confer with the Pa. Department of Health on Monday and to allow time for custodial staff to perform a deep clean.

In addition, Clarion County Career Center students will not attend the Career Center on Monday.

The additional case brings the COVID-19 case total to two district-wide.

“We have roughly 21 people who are quarantining due to the high school case earlier this week,” said Glasl in a letter issued on Saturday. “We have contacted an additional 71 people today to inform them of the quarantine due to their close contact with this elementary COVID positive person.”

Parents who were not notified do not need to quarantine their children at this time.

Glasl left the door open for the remote only status to continue past Monday.

“I will continue to work with the Department of Health, our school nurses, the administration and the school board to evaluate the current situation,” said Glasl.

Parents will be informed if the Department of Health suggests a longer closure.

