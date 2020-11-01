Fundraiser Organized for Family Who Lost Home to Explosion in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A fundraising effort has been created to help the family who was displaced by an explosion at their Rimersburg home.

The GoFundMe fundraiser is for a family of four whose home on Chestnut Street in Rimersburg exploded early Thursday morning.

According to organizer Falan Cicciarelli, Amy McDeavitt and her children Coleman, Caitlyn, and Hannah Buchanan lost everything in the explosion and will need the funds raised to cover their living costs while they get back on their feet.

Cicciarelli, who is a friend of the family, noted that Caitlyn and Hannah are students at Union High School, while Coleman is a student at Youngstown State University.

“They’re truly a great family that will go out of their way to help anyone, so I wanted to give back by making that GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet,” Cicciarelli said.

As of Saturday night, the fund had raised over $3,040.00 for the family.

Officials say the home is a total loss due to the explosion.

Chief Robert Malnofsky, of the New Bethlehem Police Department, reported no one was at home at the time of the explosion, and there were no injuries reported.

Even the family’s pets managed to escape safely, although at least one cat is still missing but is believed to have escaped.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 reported the explosion was called in around 8:03 a.m.

Rimersburg Hose Company, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Parker City Volunteer Fire Department, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, along with Southern Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service and New Bethlehem Police Department.

Representatives from Columbia Gas and West Penn Power also responded to the scene.

The explosion was reportedly gas-related.

Following the explosion, a two-block radius around the home, including the area of Cherry Run Estates, was evacuated for a large portion of the day.

The fire companies all cleared the scene around 2:13 p.m. while local police and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal remained on scene until around 8:00 p.m.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

