Future of AWP in Marble Remains Uncertain

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – More than ten months after the devastating fire that destroyed the Allegheny Wood Products (AWP) facility in Marble, Washington Township, the future of the mill remains uncertain.

According to John Crites, president of AWP, the company is still negotiating with the insurance company and looking at several options for the Marble facility.

“It’s still very unsettled,” Crites told exploreClarion.com. “We don’t have a clear direction yet.”

Crites noted they have been trying to keep some of the employees at the site working, but it has been a challenge.

“We’ve been making adjustments all along,” Crites added.

Any possible rebuilding that would take place at the Marble location would take at least 18 months to two years to complete to have the facility back up and running, according to Crites.

“That’s a long time trying to keep people busy,” he noted.

He stated the insurance situation has “been a mess” to work through, particularly during a pandemic, and has taken longer than expected.

“For us, it is a critical thing to handle properly.”

While the change in some foreign tariffs early this year brought back the company’s lagging Asian market, the following pandemic then collapsed the domestic market, he said.

According to Crites, they have seen a more recent surge in home building due to pent-up demand and low-interest rates, but while that increase has helped the softwood market, it hasn’t yet affected the hardwood market.

Crites explained that while softwood is used for the initial framing in many projects, hardwood is used more for the interior finishing, so boosts in home building tend to affect the softwood market first.

“We’re hopeful our market will be coming up, but we haven’t seen a lot of that movement yet.”

In the meantime, the company is continuing to soldier on, looking for those market shifts that will give them some breathing room.

“We’re just trying to keep what business we do have going.”

The fire at AWP in Marble began ten months ago on Saturday, January 4, around 2:00 a.m.

It originated in an area inside the structure, on division two of the building, according to Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Stewart, of the Ridgway-based State Police.

When firefighters arrived, an active, fully-engulfed fire was discovered.

Multiple explosions could be heard around the time the fire broke out, and some nearby residents experienced power outages. Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen from several miles away as dozens of firefighters continued to battle the blaze throughout the morning.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

While the point of origin of the fire was determined, Trooper Stewart told exploreClarion.com the cause remains undetermined.

“We’re unable to come to a final determination of the cause. We just don’t know what caused it,” Trooper Stewart said.

The damage was initially estimated at $3 million, but Trooper Stewart noted the first estimate may be conservative and damage could be as much as $5 million. A final determination of the damage has not yet been reached.

Allegheny Wood Products, Inc. (AWP), based in Riverton, West Virginia, operates 14 sawmill and dry-kiln facilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It is one of the largest hardwood lumber companies in the United States.

AWP acquired the Marble, PA plant in 2004. The facility has been operating in Clarion County since the early 20th century. Beginning as a small circle sawmill and owned by P.A. Niederriter; it was supplied by local families skidding logs with teams of horses and mules.

