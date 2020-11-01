Hearing for Convicted Murderer on Parole Accused of Choking, Threatening to Kill Woman Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued on Tuesday for a convicted murderer on parole who allegedly choked a woman in Clarion Township and threatened to kill her and her family.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Derrick Steed, of Clarion, was continued on October 27 and is scheduled to resume at 2:00 p.m. on November 10.

He faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 1



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Steed is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred last week in Clarion Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:30 p.m. on October 20, a known female victim reported to Clarion-based State Police that around 12:30 a.m. on October 20, she and Derrick Steed were together when Steed related that he came up with a “plan to destroy” the victim’s sister and brother-in-law.

Steed reportedly straddled the victim on the bed and told her to listen to him, then stated: “I’m the boss. I am your master and you will do as I say.” The victim said Steed then told her she would kill someone if he asked her to and she “emphatically stated” that she would not kill anyone. Steed then grabbed her windpipe with his hand, dug his elbow into her chest, and stated: “You will obey me and my rules or you and your family will die,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim stated she was fearful several times in the past two weeks since Steed was released from prison. She went on to state that Steed said: “how stupid the courts were to let him out of prison,” and also said he “only did 28 years for the perfect crime.”

According to official court documents from the State of New York, Steed was convicted of murder in the second degree and robbery in the first degree in 1993. Details of his sentence were not available.

The victim was aware that Steed was on parole for murder and also “knew what Steed was capable of,” causing her additional fear for her safety, the complaint states.

Steed was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:00 p.m. on October 20.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.