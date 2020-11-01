Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Corn Muffin Bread

Enjoy Ruthie’s deliciously sweet cornbread!

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup flour

3/4 cup cornmeal



1/2 cup sugar2 tsp. baking powder1 cup milk1/4 cup vegetable oil1 egg

Directions

-Mix together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, and baking powder. Add the milk, oil, and egg to dry mixture just until moistened.

-Place in an greased 8 x 9 pan and bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

-Serve warm for the best results!

