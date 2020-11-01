Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Fall Wine Time

With Autumn comes the harvest from the bounty of summer.

Fall is also traditionally production time for our local wineries and when they create their wonderful wide variety of flavors and award-winning wines.

With the holidays just around the corner, we have compiled a must-try list for the wineries in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

• BIGFOOT SHADOWS from Allegheny Wine Cellars at Briar Hill Rustic Furniture in Cook Forest tastes like fresh Concord grape juice.



The new Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Wine, Beer, and Shine Tasting Trail is now available. Eighteen wineries, six breweries, and six distilleries are featured. Each has a listing with their location, contact information, and twenty-five words describing what they offer, along with their location noted on the large folding map.

The new guides with map are available for download online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information and at PAGO members’ locations. You can also request a copy via mail by calling (814) 849-5197 or emailing info@visitpago.com.

Find more outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

