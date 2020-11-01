Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Fall Wine Time
With Autumn comes the harvest from the bounty of summer.
Fall is also traditionally production time for our local wineries and when they create their wonderful wide variety of flavors and award-winning wines.
With the holidays just around the corner, we have compiled a must-try list for the wineries in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.
• BIGFOOT SHADOWS from Allegheny Wine Cellars at Briar Hill Rustic Furniture in Cook Forest tastes like fresh Concord grape juice.
• OLD FRED #36 available at Benezette Wines in Benezette has a lush and Concord grapey flavor.
• BLACK RASPBERRY from Buddy Boy Winery in Ridgway is like eating a bowl of fresh sweet black raspberries.
• CABIN FEVER at Cook Forest Wines in Cook Forest has a refreshing sweet mix of Concord and Niagara grapes.
• SLACKN JACK by Copper Fox Wines in St. Marys is a perfect blend of reds with a twist.
• SHIPPENVILLE RED a product of Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville is a sweet red wine with a grape and peachy aroma and a slight caramel finish.
• JACK ASS RED at Elk Mountain Winery in Weedville is a blend of seven grapes that makes the perfect party wine.
• RIVERSTONE RED available at Foxburg Wine Cellars in Foxburg is a blend of red grapes for a “melting pot of tastes”.
• HOG WILD from Groundhog Winery in Punxsutawney is a sweet Niagara & Concord grapes blend.
• LAUREL BLUSH by Laurel Mountain Winery in Falls Creek is crisp and refreshing, very similar to a White Zinfandel.
• WINE SLUSHIES from Lindemuth’s Country Store in Brookville are refreshing and cool drinks made from your favorite Buddy Boy wines.
• CONCORD at Penn Shore Wines at Evergreen Cabins and Mercantile in Cook Forest offers a smooth grapey taste.
• BLUEBERRY MEAD made by Porchvue Winery in Fairmount City is made with blueberry blossom honey and blueberries with no sugar added for a sweet honey taste with a clean finish.
• MALBEC produced by Rich Valley Wines in Emporium is a traditional semi-dry red with earthy and spicey tones.
• WHISTLEPIG MIST at Shadow Winery and Vineyard in Punxsutawney is a delightful blend of whites, full and round in the mouth with a sweet finish.
• DEVIL’S RUN RED from Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars in Penfield is a sweet red wine with a splash of raspberry.
• CLARION RIVER RED by The Winery at Wilcox in Wilcox is the ultimate party wine with a sweet blend of Concord and Niagara grapes.
The new Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Wine, Beer, and Shine Tasting Trail is now available. Eighteen wineries, six breweries, and six distilleries are featured. Each has a listing with their location, contact information, and twenty-five words describing what they offer, along with their location noted on the large folding map.
The new guides with map are available for download online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information and at PAGO members’ locations. You can also request a copy via mail by calling (814) 849-5197 or emailing info@visitpago.com.
Find more outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
