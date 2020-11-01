WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Up to Five Inches of Snow Possible

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is possible.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the follow Urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA400 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

Counties:

Garrett-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

Cities:

Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD, Grantsville, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Clarion, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley

400 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, western Maryland and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

