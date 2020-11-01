Week 8, Playoff Football Recaps: Redbank Valley and Karns City Win Titles

Week Eight and Playoff Recaps:

D9 Class A Title Game

Redbank Valley 20, Smethport 6

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Stellar defense and timely offense helped Redbank Valley power past Smethport 20-6 as the Bulldogs claimed their first District 9 Title in over twenty years.

After Smethport began the game with a touchdown, the Bulldogs scored 20 unanswered first-half points, using a mix of powerful running and medium range passing to carve their way through the Hubbers defense. The second half was uneventful, and a fourth quarter stop deep in Redbank Valley territory denied Smethport’s biggest chance at a comeback.

D9 Class AA Title Game

Karns City 16, Brookville 14

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Karns City’s big men up front dominated the trenches as the Gremlins pulled off the biggest upset of the D9 season, defeating Brookville 16-14 to win the D9 Class AA Championship.

The previously unstoppable Brookville offense finally met their match, as Karns City was able to get a considerable pass rush without neglecting their coverage. The Gremlins defense allowed only 44 yards of offense in the second half, an immense performance from a defense that was eager to make a statement after their blowout loss to Brookville earlier in the season.

Brookville led 14-13 after three quarters, and the Raiders had two possessions deep in Gremlins territory with a chance to ice the game. On both occasions, Karns City’s defense came up huge, denying Brookville the chance to score the decisive touchdown. The Gremlins then took possession of the ball with 3:00 left, drove down the field, and set up the game winning 27-yard field goal courtesy of Owen Colwell.

Class AAA State Playoffs

Bedford 40, Clearfield 21

HYDE, Pa. — All roads eventually lead to the playoffs, and that is a familiar place for the Clearfield Bison. Although this road for 2020 has been up, down, smooth and bumpy, yet they still found themselves in the playoffs ready for a post-season run. With the home crowd ready for some Halloween competition, the Bison took to their field to take on…the Bison.

As in the Bedford Bison, for the first time ever. What was dubbed the “Battle of the Bison” turned into a clinic thanks to the opposition. Thanks to the play of quarterback Mercury Swaim, Bedford exploited the Clearfield defense, capitalizing on miscues and taking advantage of some controversial calls, to hand the Bison a 40-21 loss.

Non-Playoff Games

Punxsutawney 7, DuBois 0

Port Allegany 44, Cameron County 6

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – The 3-4 Port Allegany Gators scored 44 unanswered points in a commanding win 44-6 win over winless Cameron County. Drew Evens led the Gators with 188 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Blaine Moses rushed for 182 yards and three total touchdowns. The Gators started out slow, trailing 6-0 after one quarter, but 22 quick points gave Port Allegany a comfortable halftime lead. Port Allegany matched that total in the second half en route to a comfortable win.

Otto-Eldred 39, Bradford 13

DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Another big night from Otto-Eldred quarterback Cole Sebastian powered the 3-3 Terrors to a 39-13 win over Bradford. Sebastian threw for 276 yards and rushed for 56 yards in the win. Bradford put up a solid offensive effort, but four turnovers sunk Bradford’s hopes of seizing their first victory of the season. The score was 20-7 Otto-ELdred at the half, but two key Owls turnovers kept Otto-ELdred on top for the duration.

