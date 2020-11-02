 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67.


