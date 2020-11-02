 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Man Injured in Crash in Richland Township

Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured following a crash on Interstate 80 in Richland Township late Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, on Interstate 80 westbound near the 49 mile-marker in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 78-year-old Lawrence R. Fosler, of Mayport, was operating a 2014 Kia Sorento, traveling west in the right lane when a deer ran into the roadway and struck the vehicle. Fosler then brought the vehicle to a controlled stop on the berm of the highway.

Lawrence Fosler suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

His passenger, 77-year-old Davida D. Fosler, was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.