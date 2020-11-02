Area Man Injured in Crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured following a crash on Interstate 80 in Richland Township late Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, on Interstate 80 westbound near the 49 mile-marker in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 78-year-old Lawrence R. Fosler, of Mayport, was operating a 2014 Kia Sorento, traveling west in the right lane when a deer ran into the roadway and struck the vehicle. Fosler then brought the vehicle to a controlled stop on the berm of the highway.

Lawrence Fosler suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

His passenger, 77-year-old Davida D. Fosler, was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.