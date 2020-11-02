 

Clarion County Career Center Operating Remote Today Due to COVID-19 Cases

Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

clarion-county-career-centerSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Career Center announced that they will be going virtual today due to two additional positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, in addition to a probable case on Friday.

According to information posted on the Clarion County Career Center website, Career Center students will be learning remotely on Monday, November 2, to allow for additional cleaning and contract tracing.

Students will need to login to their Google Classroom to complete their attendance and assignments, and their instructors will be available by email for additional assistance.

The school plans to reopen for in-person instruction on Tuesday, November 3.


