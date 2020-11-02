 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jesse Schmader and Nate Banner’s ‘Sweet with Spice and Everything Nice’ Award-Winning Chili

Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-7525Save this heartwarming chili recipe to use during the holidays!

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground beef
1 1/4 large onions, diced

1 large green pepper, diced
1 1/2 red hot chili peppers, diced
2 jalapenos, 1 diced, 1 sliced
1 tomato, diced
3 cups Prego meat-flavored spaghetti sauce
1/2-3/4 large can of kidney beans
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 heavy Tbsp. of Steve’s Bees honey and more to taste
Dash of garlic powder
Dash of salt
Dash of pepper

Directions

-Fry up burger in a large pan. Add peppers, onions, and tomato.
-Season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
-Pour in the spaghetti sauced followed by the brown sugar and Steve’s Bees honey. Stir thoroughly.
-Rinse and drain the kidney beans before dumping them into a crock pot.
-Pour the chili mixture into the crock pot and mix well.

Notes from Jesse and Nate:
“If the Lord delights in us, he will bring us into this land and give it to us, a land that flows with milk and honey.” ~Numbers 14:8 ESV

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


