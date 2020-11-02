Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jesse Schmader and Nate Banner’s ‘Sweet with Spice and Everything Nice’ Award-Winning Chili

Save this heartwarming chili recipe to use during the holidays!

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground beef

1 1/4 large onions, diced



1 large green pepper, diced1 1/2 red hot chili peppers, diced2 jalapenos, 1 diced, 1 sliced1 tomato, diced3 cups Prego meat-flavored spaghetti sauce1/2-3/4 large can of kidney beans1/4 cup brown sugar1 heavy Tbsp. of Steve’s Bees honey and more to tasteDash of garlic powderDash of saltDash of pepper

Directions

-Fry up burger in a large pan. Add peppers, onions, and tomato.

-Season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

-Pour in the spaghetti sauced followed by the brown sugar and Steve’s Bees honey. Stir thoroughly.

-Rinse and drain the kidney beans before dumping them into a crock pot.

-Pour the chili mixture into the crock pot and mix well.

Notes from Jesse and Nate:

“If the Lord delights in us, he will bring us into this land and give it to us, a land that flows with milk and honey.” ~Numbers 14:8 ESV

