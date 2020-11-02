Former A.C. Valley Guidance Counselor David G. “Doc” Middleton Passes Away

David G. “Doc” Middleton, 80, of Emlenton, a well-known retired Allegheny-Clarion Valley Guidance Counselor, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020 at his home.

David was born in Emlenton on March 10, 1940. He was the son of the late Floyd D. and Gwendolyn Gibson Middleton.

Dave was a 1958 graduate of Emlenton High School and earned a B.S. from Allegheny College in 1962. He earned his Master’s Degree in Education and his Guidance Counselor’s Certificate from Penn State University.

He was a long time active member of the Emlenton United Methodist Church, where he had served on Church Council and in various other offices.

He began his teaching career in Oakmont, Allegheny County, where he taught for five years. He returned home to Emlenton and was employed for many years as the high school guidance counselor at the Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School. Mr. Middleton was highly respected among the district’s parents, students, and staff. Doc was highly dedicated to all of the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Falcon athletic programs and had coached baseball and golf, served as athletic trainer for the football team, and scorekeeper and timekeeper for the basketball team.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a long time active member of the Foxburg Country Club, where he was the golf course historian and had served the club as president. He was president of the country club at the time the golf course was placed on the nation’s Historic Register. He was a classic car enthusiast, especially British sports cars, and was a proud MG owner. He was a loyal lifetime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. He was an avid animal lover and was most especially fond of his cats and his horses, “Roy” and “Doc”.

Dave is survived by his sister, Gwendolyn M. Goodwill of Brookville; his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Middleton of Covington, CT; his nephews and nieces, Richard Middleton and his wife, Leslie, of Covington, CT, David S. “Sam” Goodwill and his wife, Erin, of Gig Harbor, WA, Scott W. Goodwill and his wife, Mary, of Mount Joy, PA and Steven F. Goodwill and his wife, Nicole, of Sandy, UT; his great nieces and nephews, Samuel, Hannah, Caroline, Steven, and Sydney Goodwill, as well as many good friends.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Richard F. “Dick” Middleton, his niece, Carol Goodwill, and his brother-in-law, Marion S. “Sam” Goodwill.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday from the Emlenton United Methodist Church, 1303 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, with Rev. Steven Harrell, church pastor and former pastors Rev. Gene Lenk and Rev. Paula Grucza, officiating. Interment beside his parents will be in the Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter (no kill) of one’s choice, The Ball in the Valley, c/o Mike Weigle, 511 Washington St., Parker, PA 16049 or any A-C Valley boosters organization.

