Election 2020: Your Guide to Tuesday’s Election

Here’s a last-minute look at who’s on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.

WHERE DO I GO TO VOTE?

Department of State Polling Place Search Tool

WHAT HOURS ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE CAN I GET MORE INFO?

VotesPA Homepage

Vote411.org

Clarion County Elections/Voters Registration

Forest County Bureau of Elections

Jefferson County Election Info

Venango County Election Information

DO I HAVE TO SHOW ID TO VOTE?

If you are a new voter or if you are voting at a polling place for the first time, then you must bring your voter ID card or a photo ID such as a driver’s license, student ID, or some other form of Federal or State government issued ID. Some forms of non-photo ID are also acceptable such as a firearm permit, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check. If you do not have any acceptable ID, then you must be allowed to vote by provisional ballot.

If you are not a new voter and are not voting at your polling place for the first time, you are NOT required to bring or provide identification.

WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?

You can find sample ballots for Clarion County here and sample ballots for Forest County here.

UNITED STATES PRESIDENT

Donald J. Trump – Republican (Incumbent), with running mate Mike Pence

Joe Biden – Democrat, with running mate Kamala Harris

Jo Jorgensen – Libertarian, with running mate Spike Cohen

PENNSYLVANIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Shapiro earned his B.A. from the University of Rochester in 1995 and went on to receive his J.D. from Georgetown University Law in 2002.

Shapiro worked as a Legislative Assistant to United States Senator Carl Levin from 1995 to 1996, then worked as Senior Advisor to United States Representative Peter Deutsch from 1996 to 1998 and as Senior Advisor to Senator Robert Torricelli from 1998 to 1999. He was Chief of Staff for United States Representative Joe Hoeffel from 1999 to 2003.

Heidelbaugh earned her B.A. in Economics and Political Science, University of Missouri-Columbia and her J.D., University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

She has worked as a trial lawyer for more than 35 years.

Weiss earned his B.A. University of Pittsburgh and his J.D. University of Denver LL.M. American University as well as an M.B.A. from University of Chicago.

Wassmer earned his B.A. and an M.B.A. after attending Nassau Community College, Utah State University, and Adelphi University. He obtained his J.D. from New York Law School in 1989.

His professional experience includes working as an adjunct professor, lawyer, business owner, scuba diving instructor, and artist.

PENNSYLVANIA AUDITOR GENERAL

Ahmad earned her Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to running for auditor general, Ahmad was Deputy Mayor for Public Engagement in Philadelphia. She has also worked as a molecular biologist and entrepreneur. Ahmad also served as president of the Philadelphia NOW and on the board of the Philadelphia Foundation and was a member of the National Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders under President Barack Obama.

Defoor earned his Associates of Arts in Paralegal Studies from Harrisburg Area Community College, his Bachelor of Arts in General Studies (concentration Sociology and History) from the University of Pittsburgh, and his Master’s of Science in Project Management from Harrisburg University.

DeFoor was elected as the Dauphin County Controller in 2015. His professional experience includes working as a Special Investigator in the attorney general’s office and in the state inspector general’s office, and working as an internal auditor, quality manager, and fraud investigator for UPMC Health Plan.

Moore earned both her Master’s of Business Administration and her Bachelors of Business Administration-Management from Grand Valley State University.

Faison earned her B.A. in Biology from Queens College and her B.S. in Minority Health Careers Opportunity from University of Nebraska Medical Center.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE TREASURER

Torsella earned his B.A., in Economics and History from the University of Pennsylvania and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

Torsella served as deputy mayor for policy and planning in Philadelphia from 1992 to 1993, and in 1997, he became the founding president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, a nonprofit museum in Philadelphia. He was appointed US Ambassador to the UN for Management and Reform in 2011.

Garrity earned her degree in finance with a minor in economics from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

She served 30 years in the military with three deployments in Iraq, was awarded the Bronze Star twice, and received the Legion of Merit before retiring from the Army Reserve with the rank of colonel. She has also worked in the private sector at a manufacturing company in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Soloski earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He has operated his own accounting practice for over 30 years.

Runkle earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Geology from Millersville University.

His previous work experience includes working as an environmental project manager. He is EcoDistricts accredited and has been the Green Party of Pennsylvania Treasurer since 2017.

PENNSYLVANIA US HOUSE DISTRICT 15

Thompson earned his B.A. from Pennsylvania State University in 1981 and his M.Ed. from Temple University in 1998.

He served as the Chairman of the Center County Republican Party from 2002-2008, the U.S. Representative from Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District from 2009-2019, and the U.S. Representative from Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District from 2019 to present.

Williams attended Fresno City College and is certified as an Adult Educator, Minister, and EMT.

PENNSYLVANIA SENATE DISTRICT 21

Hutchinson earned his B.S. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Finance.

He served as the chief deputy county treasurer for Venango County from 1984 to 1992 and as the vice president of the Oil City Area School Board from 1985 to 1992. He has served as Pennsylvania Senator for District 21 since 2013.

Stromyer earned her BSN in nursing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

She has worked for 30 years as a Registered Nurse, with experience in Emergency, Oncology, Med-Surg, and MHMR. From 2018-2020, she served as a volunteer nurse advocate with the Nurses of Pa lobbying for safe patient ratios in hospitals and nursing homes.

PENNSYLVANIA REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 63

Oberlander earned her B.A. in political science from Clarion University.

She has worked as a government contractor for the United States Navy, as a legislative aide for State Representative Fred McIhattan, and as the owner and operator of a small business. She has served as Representative of Pennsylvania District 63 since 2009.

