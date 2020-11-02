Featured Local Job: UPS Attendant at Riverhill Battery Warehouse

Riverhill Battery Warehouse, Located on Rt 322 in Shippenville, is looking for a seasonal UPS Attendant.

Training will be done on site, no experience needed! If interested, Please contact Riverhill Battery Warehouse at 814-227-2123 or visit them at 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

