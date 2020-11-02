Hit-and-Run Crash Reported in Green Township

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash in Green Township on Saturday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:22 p.m. on October 31, on Nebraska Road just south of German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a vehicle traveling north on Nebraska Road left the roadway for unknown reasons while negotiating a right curve, then struck a fence and entered a field. The driver then turned around in the field, re-entered the roadway, and fled the scene.

According to police, debris from the vehicle was left at the scene.

The vehicle is believed to be a Dodge pickup truck, most likely a model between 2010 and 2018, possibly a 3500 model.

Police say the involved vehicle would have front end damage and have a missing front wheel hub cover, and a missing inner fender.

According to police, damage to the fence is estimated at $500.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

