Jean L. Sheatz, 87, of Cranberry, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

She was born in Oil City on March 3, 1933 to the late Virgil and Bertha (Smail) Kahle.

Jean was a 1951 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was very active with church ministries throughout her life. Jean participated with the Christian Woman’s Club, the Good News Club, Child Evangelism Fellowship, and taught Sunday school.

Mrs. Sheatz was a longtime member of Cranberry United Methodist Church, and served as the organist there for over fifty years.

Jean enjoyed music and playing the piano and organ, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In her earlier years, she was employed by Pennzoil Refinery and later worked as an aide for Cranberry School District, before becoming a dedicated homemaker and caring for her family.

She was married by Rev. J. Shaffer in the Cranberry United Methodist Church on June 6, 1953 to Willard C. “Bugs” Sheatz, and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2013.

She is survived by three children: Sharon Franklin, Stan Sheatz and his wife Nancy, and Chuck Sheatz and his wife Shari, all of Cranberry; five grandchildren: Jason Franklin, Shawn Franklin and his wife Amy, Tori Snow and her husband Scott, Sheila Beichner and her husband Eric, and Shannon Smail and her husband Alex; five great-grandchildren: Annaliese Millard and her husband Chris, Kari, Alaina, and Brady Franklin, and Reece Smail; and one great-great-granddaughter, Aleeah Millard.

She is also survived by a brother, Donald Kahle and his wife Cheryl of Covington, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Kahle; and two sisters, Marie Williams and Nancy Miles.

Friends and family will be received at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township on Wednesday, November 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Larry Aldrich, pastor of Van New Life Community Chapel, officiating. Interment will follow in Starr Cemetery near Kossuth, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 170 Carnes School Rd., Cranberry, PA 16319; or to Oakwood Heights, 10 Vo-Tech Dr., Oil City, PA 16301.

