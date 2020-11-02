Mark A. Critchlow, 67, of Marienville, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at the U.P.M.C. Hospital of Kane.

Born May 16, 1953, in McKeesport, PA he was the son of the late Donald L. and Anna M. Pommer Critchlow.

Mark was a graduate of Norwin High School in North Huntingdon, PA.

On October 16, 1982, in Irwin, PA he married the former Ruthanne MacDonald, she survives.

He was self employed in the HVAC business for over forty years as owner operator of Critchlow Plumbing and Heating.

Mark was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, White Oak Rod and Gun Club, Sportsman’s Club of Forest County, and was a lifetime member of the NRA.

He was a avid gun and model train enthusiast and collector. He also enjoyed hunting, wood, and metal working.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Iean Critchlow, and his fiancee, Kristen Shakoske of Marienville; a daughter, Amanda Critchlow, and her companion, Dave Coulson, of Tionesta; five grandchildren, Anna Frieze, Sean Critchlow, Addison Critchlow, Taylor Frieze, and CJ Frieze; one sister, Linda Griffin, and her husband, Larry, of Gettysburg, PA; and one brother, Lee Critchlow, of Herminie, PA

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions be made to the MACA, P.O. Box 138, Marienville, PA 16239.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

