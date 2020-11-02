Mary Ellen “Gussie” Guthrie Patterson, a resident of Oil City, died peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

A daughter of the late S. Wilson “Duff” and Hazel S. Guthrie of Indiana PA, she was born September 28, 1937, in Pittsburgh.

She attended J.A.H. Keith School in Indiana and graduated from Indiana Joint High School in 1955 and Slippery Rock State College in 1959 with a major in Health and Physical Education where she was Captain of the Synchronized swimming team.

On September 19, 1958, she was married to Duane L. Patterson and he survives.

She taught Health and Physical Education and coached Varsity cheerleaders at Middletown Area High School for two years, was a substitute teacher at Iroquois Central High School in Elma NY for four years, and taught 10 years at Oil City Junior High and 10 years at Oil City Senior High School. She was a cheerleader coach at Middletown and Oil City for 22 of those teaching years.

After retirement, Mrs. Patterson served as membership chairman for the Venango County Pennsylvania Association for School Retirees for 15 years.

She was on the Planning Committee for the Susie Daniels Memorial Golf Tournament for seven years. She played in the Ladies Golf league at Sleepy Hollow and the Bankers And Friends League at Hi-Level.

Gussie was noted for her upbeat, friendly, and optimistic attitude. She loved teaching and her students loved her. She was an avid and proficient golfer and enthusiastic fan of the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins, Pitt football and basketball teams, any pro golf or tennis tournaments and Guiding Light. She enjoyed cross stitching, reading, Fox News, and reunions. She loved spending time with her sons’ families.

Mrs. Patterson attended the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

Surviving, in addition to her husband are two sons, Mike Patterson of Severna Park, MD and his wife Beth, and Dan Patterson and his wife Susan of Oakdale; two granddaughters, Anna and Laura of Severna Park, MD; a granddaughter, Claire and grandson, Steve of Oakdale; several nieces and nephews; and a sister, Alice (Tassie) Over of Mechanicsburg.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7 at 11 am in the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends in the church immediately following the service.

Interment will be in Mill Creek Cemetery in Utica.

The family suggests memorials in Gussie’s name be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 111 Reed St., Oil City, PA 16301 or to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

