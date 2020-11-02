 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Michael Joseph Echenoz

Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5f9d8c899a9f6Michael J. Echenoz, 59, of Oil City, PA, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station after an extended illness.

Born January 8, 1961 in Oceanside, CA, he was the son of Raymond J. “Joe” & Sue Ann Jackson Echenoz.

Mike was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had been employed as a courier for Mellon Bank, and later worked for Sears.

Mike was a member of St. Joseph Church. He enjoyed photography, the outdoors and playing tennis and golf.

He is survived by a son, Joseph M. “Joe” Echenoz & his wife Heather, and their children, Madison, Carter, and Grant Echenoz; and a daughter, Sarah Salomon and her son Maddox Salomon all of Ohio, as well as his parents Joe & Sue Echenoz of Oil City, an aunt Genevieve “Peanut” Echenoz of Denver, and cousins Allison, Karyn, David, and Shannon.

There will be no visitation. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Nov. 5 at 3:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Rev. John Miller, Presiding. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.