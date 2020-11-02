Michael Joseph Echenoz

Michael J. Echenoz, 59, of Oil City, PA, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station after an extended illness.

Born January 8, 1961 in Oceanside, CA, he was the son of Raymond J. “Joe” & Sue Ann Jackson Echenoz.

Mike was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had been employed as a courier for Mellon Bank, and later worked for Sears.

Mike was a member of St. Joseph Church. He enjoyed photography, the outdoors and playing tennis and golf.

He is survived by a son, Joseph M. “Joe” Echenoz & his wife Heather, and their children, Madison, Carter, and Grant Echenoz; and a daughter, Sarah Salomon and her son Maddox Salomon all of Ohio, as well as his parents Joe & Sue Echenoz of Oil City, an aunt Genevieve “Peanut” Echenoz of Denver, and cousins Allison, Karyn, David, and Shannon.

There will be no visitation. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Nov. 5 at 3:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Rev. John Miller, Presiding. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.