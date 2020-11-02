Nancy Margaret Neiswonger

Nancy Margaret (Hindman) Neiswonger, 86, of Corsica, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, while a resident of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

Nancy was on born on September 11, 1934, to the late Harry Andrew and Margaret (Lucas) Hindman in Corsica, PA.

On October 18, 1955, Nancy married Harry “Ed” Neiswonger, very rarely did you see one without the other until his passing on December 21, 2017.

She was employed at Owens Illinois of Clarion for forty-six years before retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Independent Baptist Church and attended the Roseville Independent Chapel. She was also a member of the Strattanville American Legion Auxiliary.

Nancy’s greatest joy was her family. She loved time spent with them anytime but insisted on everyone being there for holidays and Sunday lunch, which she always hosted. She could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking her special treats days before any event, usually humming a hymn. Nancy was the driving force behind the Hindman reunion held for many years always on Labor Day weekend. Everyone looked forward to Aunt Nancy’s famous orange cookies, cinnamon rolls, and homemade buns. Anytime anyone would ask her for a recipe, her standard response was “Oh a little of this and a little of that.” One thing her kids and grandkids knew was that if they needed anything, they could count on Gram. Gram was how she was known to most and Grandma Nancy to the great grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by one daughter, Brenda Wagner of Corsica; two sons, Kenneth (Sharon) Neiswonger of Strattanville and Donald (Sue) Neiswonger of Summerville; son-in-law, James Beveridge; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Faith) O’Brien of Corsica, Chad (Bridget) O’Brien of Strattanville, Heather (Keith) Shirey of Hermitage, Andrea (James) Alexander of Shippenville, Scott (Katrina) Neiswonger of Clarion, Cody (Tina) Wolbert of Corsica, and Luke Wolbert of Corsica; and ten great grandchildren, Lexi, Mason, Devonney, Cian, Quinn, Eric, Jensen, Aden, Charley, and Trenton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy is preceded in passing by one son, James “Birdman” Neiswonger; daughter, Cheryl “Sherry” Beveridge; granddaughter, Alicia Wolbert; son-in-law, Ray A. Wagner; four brothers, Harold Hindman, Herb Hindman, Ralph Hindman, and Earl Hindman; and two sisters, Betty Pierce and Mary Cook.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart.

Interment will take place at the Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica Boro, Jefferson Co, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Suite 1, Clarion, PA, 16214, and the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/39747.

