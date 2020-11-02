I-80 Westbound Near Hazen Reopened Following Crash

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are open following a lane closure just east of the Hazen exit in Jefferson County due to a crash earlier today.

(Photo by Jennifer Shropshire)

A representative of Jefferson County Emergency Services told exploreClarion.com that they received a call reporting a crash about two miles east of the Hazen exit on Interstate 80 westbound around 9:28 a.m.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed at the scene of the crash, according to a representative of the DuBois-based State Police.

The lane was reopened and the scene was cleared around 10:28 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.