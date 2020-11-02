 

I-80 Westbound Near Hazen Reopened Following Crash

Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Image-from-iOSPINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are open following a lane closure just east of the Hazen exit in Jefferson County due to a crash earlier today.

(Photo by Jennifer Shropshire)

A representative of Jefferson County Emergency Services told exploreClarion.com that they received a call reporting a crash about two miles east of the Hazen exit on Interstate 80 westbound around 9:28 a.m.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed at the scene of the crash, according to a representative of the DuBois-based State Police.

The lane was reopened and the scene was cleared around 10:28 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


