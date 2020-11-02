 

One Person Killed in ATV Crash Near Rimersburg

Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say one person was killed in an ATV crash that occurred late Sunday afternoon near Rimersburg.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting an ATV crash on Pinoak Road in Madison Township around 4:25 p.m. on November 1.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, Rimersburg Hose Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was also called to the scene.

According to Shingledecker, one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. He reported the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Shingledecker said the identity of the victim will be released after the family has been properly notified.

The scene was cleared around 6:42 p.m.


