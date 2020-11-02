Pa. Dept. of Health: 18 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 19 New Cases Reported in Venango County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 2, that there were 2,060 new cases, in addition to 1,909 new cases reported Sunday, November 1 for a two-day total of 3,969 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 211,996.

Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 26 and November 1 is 257,836 with 15,907 positive cases. There were 35,182 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 31 and 25,395 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 1.

There were five new deaths reported Sunday, November 1, and six new deaths reported for Monday, November 2 for a total of 8,823 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,338,664 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 3,644 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, November 2, 76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/02/20 – 2,060

11/01/20 – 1,909

10/31/20 – 2,510

10/30/20 – 2,641

10/29/20 – 2,202

10/28/20 – 2,228

10/27/20 – 2,751

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 769 39 808 21 Butler 1840 121 1961 28 Clarion 244 18 262 4 Clearfield 497 16 513 7 Crawford 571 27 598 3 Elk 177 26 203 2 Forest 19 0 19 1 Indiana 1197 48 1245 17 Jefferson 217 15 232 4 McKean 158 7 165 2 Mercer 1137 28 1165 27 Venango 288 19 307 1 Warren 71 3 74 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of October are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in October;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,373 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,691 cases among employees, for a total of 32,064 at 1,078 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,810 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,527 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

