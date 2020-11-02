Paula J. Cornmesser

Paula Cornmesser ran joyfully into the arms of Jesus at sunset on Friday, October 30th, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was born on June 4th, 1958, to John and Cyrilla Dechant.

Paula married Kenton Cornmesser, the other half of her soul, on November 26th, 1977.

She is survived by her husband and five children: Ryan and Richelle Cornmesser and their children, Ashlynne, Keturah, Elijah, and Tristian; Amelia and Harry Holloway and their daughter, Nia; Erika and Matt Boland and their children, Cougar, Armour, Sabre, and Jagger; Jonathan David Cornmesser; and Tara and Jon Felix and their daughters, Adelaide, Margaret, and Lillian. They are her legacy.

In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, Paula is survived by her father, John Dechant and his wife, Lorraine; her mother-in-law, Myrna Cornmesser, 7 brothers; 1 sister; 2 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law and too many aunts, uncles, cousins, and precious friends to name in a single newspaper.

Paula lived every day with the peace and joy of the Lord that He freely gives to all who choose to receive it. Paula spread the message of the gospel to all who would receive it through her words and actions.

There will be no visitation. A celebration of Paula’s life will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements for Paula were entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

“Light dawns in the darkness for the upright, gracious, merciful, and righteous. It is well with the person who deals graciously and lends. They will maintain their cause in judgement, and will never be shaken. The memory of the righteous will live forever.” – Psalm 112:4-6

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.