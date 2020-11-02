Say What?!: Florida Man Finds $1 Million Lottery Ticket While Cleaning His House

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – A Florida man said he was cleaning his house when he came across an un-scratched lottery ticket that turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.

James Kinder, 38, of Jacksonville, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off ticket at a Circle K store in Jacksonville and placed it on his fireplace, where it remained for several weeks.

