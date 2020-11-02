School Closings and Delays for Monday, November 2, 2020

A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, November 2, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 7:04 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020

SCHOOLS:

AAUB Nursery and Preschool – two-hour delay



Calvary Baptist Christian Academy – two-hour delayChild Development Center/Crawford Co. Preschool – No AM Head Start Transportation, Center Remains OpenChild Development Center/Venango Co. Preschool – No AM Head Start Transportation, Center Remains OpenChristian Life Academy – two-hour delayClarion Area School District – two-hour delayCL/Clarion 1 and CL/Clarion 2 Head Start classrooms- CLOSED (running virtual option)Conneaut Pa. School District – two-hour delayCranberry Area School District – two-hour delayCrawford Central School District – two-hour delayCrawford County Career and Technical Center – two-hour delayCreating Landscapes Learning Center – two-hour delayFranklin Area School District – two-hour delayGood Hope Christian Preschool – CLOSEDKeystone School District – two-hour delayLearning Center K-8 School, Crawford County – two-hour delayMeadville Cooperative Preschool – two-hour delay, opening at 11:30 a.m.North Clarion School District – two-hour delayOil City School District – two-hour delayPenncrest School District – two-hour delayRedbank Valley School District – two-hour delaySt. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – two-hour delaySeton School Meadville – two-hour delayTidioute Community Charter School – two-hour delayTitusville Area School District – two-hour delayUnion School District – two-hour delayValley Grove School District – two-hour delayVenango Catholic High School – two-hour delayVenango Technology Center – two-hour delayWarren County School District – two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

