SPONSORED: It’s Burger Monday at Cousin Basils!
Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 12:11 AM
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – It’s Burger Monday at Cousin Basils. Stop in for one of their customized burgers!
Blister Burger
Steak House Burger
Black and Bleu Burger
Stuffed Burger
The restaurant also has a wide variety of lunch and dinner specials available. See the menu below.
The restaurant serves food until 9:00 p.m.
Cousin Basils is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.
For additional information, please visit their Facebook page.
Here’s a look at Cousin Basils’ menu:
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.