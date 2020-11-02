SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Reminds You to Stock Up on Bird Seed
Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 12:11 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, PA (EYT) – Attention All Bird Watchers! Enjoy the birds all year-round with various bird seed blends at J&J Feeds and Needs!
J&J offers many different choices when it comes to bird seed including:
- Concerto
- Natures Choice
- Song Maker
- Suet Treats
- And Many More!
Do not forget to ask about J&J’s own deluxe bird seed which includes corn, sunflowers, millet, and peanuts.
During the months of November and December, wild seed sources are hard to find for birds, so stock your bird feeder up with J&J Seeds to ensure birds all year-round!
Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page, or in person at one of their two locations.
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.