SPONSORED: Save on Winter Tires at Kerle Tire Company With a Cooper Tire Rebate
Monday, November 2, 2020 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Save on winter tires at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion with a Cooper Tire rebate!
The Cooper Tires fall rebate is happening now at Kerle Tire Company!
Lines and payouts:
· $70 prepaid card: Cooper Discoverer AT3 family and Cooper Discoverer EnduraMax
· $50 prepaid card: Cooper Discoverer Snow Claw, Cooper Discoverer True North, and Cooper Evolution Winter
Fall Cooper Consumer Rewards Program runs until November 9, 2020.
QUALIFYING TIRES:
Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here or call 814-226-6657 for more information on this deal and other offers.
Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.
Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.