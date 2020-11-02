Two Teens Back in Custody After Halloween Escape from Abraxas

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two teens are back in custody after fleeing the Abraxas Youth Treatment Facility on Halloween night.

Around 7:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the Abraxas Youth Treatment Facility on Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of two known juvenile females who had escaped from the facility.

Police say after an extensive search for several hours, the teens were located in the town of Marienville.

Charges of escape are pending against both of the juveniles.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

