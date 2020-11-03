AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pennsylvania; Oil Prices at Five-Month Low

CLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is two cents lower this week at $2.501 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.483 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.599. The average in Jefferson County is $2.541.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.501

Average price during the week of October 26, 2020 $2.521



Average price during the week of November 4, 2019 $2.805

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.515 Altoona

$2.561 Beaver

$2.566 Bradford

$2.541 Brookville

$2.412 Butler

$2.483 Clarion

$2.410 DuBois

$2.560 Erie

$2.445 Greensburg

$2.598 Indiana

$2.315 Jeannette

$2.585 Kittanning

$2.586 Latrobe

$2.583 Meadville

$2.599 Mercer

$2.236 New Castle

$2.577 New Kensington

$2.599 Oil City

$2.491 Pittsburgh

$2.432 Sharon

$2.522 Uniontown

$2.599 Warren

$2.302 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Crude oil prices decreased last week to the lowest closing price – $35/barrel – since June. By comparison, last year at this time, crude was pricing at about $20/barrel more expensive. Domestic crude prices decreased following market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand.

As crude prices decreased, the national average price for gasoline pushed four cents cheaper to $2.12, and every state except South Dakota (+1 cent) saw gas prices hold steady or decrease. The average at the start of November hasn’t been this cheap since 2004, and if crude oil continues to push cheaper, the national average could drop below $2/gallon before the end of the year.

Across the country, state gas price averages are cheaper on the month and the week. Today, motorists can find gas for $2/gallon or less at 52% of gas stations.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.