Child Endangerment Incident Under Investigation in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An incident of suspected child endangerment is under investigation in Madison Township.

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a child welfare report where it was alleged that a known suspect endangered the welfare of children.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between September 25 and September 26 in Madison Township, Clarion County, and involved a 12-year-old female victim from Clarion.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

