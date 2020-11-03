Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brett Gearhart’s Chocolate Covered M&M Peanut Butter Balls

You won’t regret trying these ooey gooey balls of peanut butter and M&M’s!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cup peanut butter



2 1/2 cup powdered sugar2 cereal bowls of melted chocolate chips2 1/2 cups M&M’s1 pkg. Graham Crackers, crushed

Directions

-Mix peanut butter, M@M’s, powdered sugar, and melted butter. Form into balls.

-Coat the balls with graham cracker crumbs and then freeze for about 20 minutes.

-Place the balls on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper.

-Melt the chocolate chips over the stove and beginning dipping the frozen peanut butter balls.

-Take the peanut butter balls out of the melted chocolate once they have been fully coated. Top with a few M&M’s and refrigerate until set. Enjoy!

