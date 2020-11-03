Daniel Clinger, 77, of Hawthorn, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born in Brookville on March 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Phillip and Mary Himes Clinger.

On November 28, 1964 in Oak Ridge, he married the former Connie Neiswonger. She survives.

Mr. Clinger spent his more than 40 year work career with the railroad. He worked for Conrail, Penn Central and Norfolk Southern before retiring.

He was of protestant faith and a former member of the Moose and VFW of New Bethlehem and the Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club.

As a younger man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and mechanic work. He was a “Jack of all Trades.”

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Danny (Ramona) Clinger, of Jersey Shore and Bruce Clinger, of Shannondale; a daughter, Crystal (Terry Jr.) Anthony, of Oak Ridge; three brothers, Don (Karen) Clinger, of Emerickville, Parker (Sue) Clinger, of Falls Creek and Wayne (Joanne) Clinger, also of Falls Creek; and two sisters, Betty Ramirez, of Texas and Mary Spinker, of Brockway; as well as five grandchildren, Nathan, Danielle, Tyler, Adrienne and Bryanna; and seven great grandchildren, Autumn Morgain, Alexis, Millyann, Mariah, Abel and Amara.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are five brothers, Rich, Jack, Phil, Myron and Steve; and a sister, Beverly.

There will be no public services for Mr. Clinger. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Oak Ridge, Armstrong County on November 4, 2020.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.