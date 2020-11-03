David John Jarzab, 71, of Oil City, died at his home Sunday Morning November 1, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born May 10, 1949 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Peter & Cecelia Olszowka Jarzab.

Dave was a graduate of Oil City High School. He served in the United States Army. He was of the Catholic Faith. A lifetime member of the VFW, he was also a member of the PNA and the Pulaski.

Dave was owner/operator of the White Eagle Inn and manager of the Pulaski Club in Oil City for many years. He enjoyed sports, hunting, playing poker, watching westerns, and being outdoors. Most of all, Dave enjoyed being a grandpa to his seven grandchildren, Justin, Isaiah, Jacob, Anna-Jane, Janielle, Sage, and Noah.

Dave is survived by his two children David Jarzab & his wife, Jennifer, and Michelle Jarzab-Seligman & her husband, Josh. He is also survived by a sister Patricia Jarzab-Walters of Oil City, a sister-in-law Cynthia Jarzab of Rouseville, Pennsylvania. Dave is also survived by his girlfriend, Deborah R. Sunseri of Rouseville, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dave was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Jarzab and Peter Simon Jarzab, and a sister, Maxine Jarzab

Due to the world health crisis, the family will be having a small family gathering and private service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

