Mangiantini’s Dual-Threat Performance Earns Week Eight All-American Player of the Week Honors

BROCKWAY Pa. – In a game defined by tight defense, Redbank Valley’s Gunner Mangiantini broke through on offense, tallying 113 total yards and three touchdowns to earn the Bulldogs their first district title since 1996.

Mangiantini’s clutch performance in Redbank Valley’s 20-6 win over Smethport earns him D9Sports.com All American Awards & Engraving Player of the Week honors for week eight.

Mangiantini went 6-11 with 62 passing yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in key situations. His first touchdown came in the first quarter, as he hooked up with Chris Marshall for a 25-yard touchdown on a third and long deep in Smethport territory. Mangiantini’s second touchdown was a perfectly executed out route to Marshall on a key fourth and goal situation. The late first half score gave the Bulldogs a 20-6 lead, a score that would remain unchanged for the duration of the contest.

Mangiantini also had a fine day running the football, gaining 51 yards on eight carries. He was consistently able to find headway on quarterback draw plays, slashing the Hubbers for big yards on the low-risk play. Mangiantini found the endzone on a quarterback draw to score the Bulldogs’ second score of the game, capping off a long drive that swung the momentum in favor of Redbank Valley. His biggest carry came on a third and long situation late in the fourth quarter, where he scampered for 29 yards to get a vital first down to help run down the clock, securing the victory.

Marshall had three total receptions, notching 34 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Marquese Gardlock caught three passes for 47 yards. Trenten Rupp added two catches for 19 yards.

Mangiantini will be eager to keep Redbank Valley rolling, as they play Northern Bedford County in the first round of the PA State Playoffs at a time and place to be determined.

Read the full game recap here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.