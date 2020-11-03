 

SPONSORED: Subway Restaurants Offer Election Day Special

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

subway-votedVisit your local Subway restaurant today with your “I Voted” sticker to receive their great BOGO offer.

When you buy one six-inch sub, get one free!

Valid at participating restaurants on Election Day only.

Also do not forget to participate in the Subway Sunday Challenge and earn delicious a reward.

Log your healthy eating and 60 minutes of play five times a week, then bring your tracker to your local Subway® on Sundays and get a 60¢ 6-inch sub with the purchase of a meal!

Click to on the form below to download it, track your progress, and take it to your local Subway on Sunday of each week to claim your discount.

Fuel-Up-To-Play-60-Tracker

To learn more visit your local Subway restaurant.

Your local subway locations are open for dine-in or take-out.

  • Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
  • Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
  • New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
  • Ford City, 724-763-2020
  • Worthington, 724-297-3132
  • Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
  • Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”

View the full Subway menu here.


