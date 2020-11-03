No Tax Increase in Proposed 2021 Clarion Borough Budget, No CARES Act Funding Allocated to Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Despite the strain put on the municipal budget by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and receiving no CARES Act funding, the proposed Clarion Borough budget for 2021 does not include a tax increase.

According to borough council member Jason Noto, the millage rate for Clarion Borough will remain the same as it was for 2020, with general fund at 16.945 mils, street lighting at .95 mils, fire company at 1.63 mils, library .975 mils, recreation at .5 mils, and recycling at 1 mil for a total millage of 22.

Noto reported the borough will need to use an estimated $33,070 from the fund balance to balance the budget and should expect to have a fund balance January 1, 2021, of around $499,290.00 and the ending fund balance is expected to be $466,220.00.

“The borough will still have a 21 percent reserve balance as of December 31, 2021,” Noto said.

He also noted it is important for people to know the general fund is expected to have an estimated loss of over $116,000 this year due to the COVID-19 shutdown, at least in part due to the university operating on virtual learning with less students on campus, which impacts the revenue the borough is able to generate.

According to Noto, some major points in the budget include funding for a new police vehicle with a computer and cameras as well as funding for a new police officer and a new server.

Noto also noted that the real estate valuation for 2021 is less than it was previously.

“We are now down to under 25 percent taxable property in the borough. We went down from about 27 percent to a little under 25 percent.”

He reported that highway aid and liquid fuels money will be used in various ways including a new public works truck and some road work in the borough, as well as traffic control improvements and winter maintenance and street cleaning services.

Contributions to the library will be $34,550.00, and there is also a capital project underway for $74,320, which will include making the front sidewalk ADA accessible and will replace the boiler in the library.

The budget also includes $32,975.00 set aside to be able to reopen the pool next summer.

During the discussion of the budget, borough member Ben Aaron noted that borough secretary Linda LaVan-Preston, borough treasurer Todd Colosimo, and the borough staff should be commended on working through the budget planning.

“It was a long couple of days,” Aaron noted.

Aaron went on to point out that the expenditures for the Clarion Borough Police Department were pushed to next year from this year.

“Bill (Chief William Peck) and the boys made do, even with dealing with all of this, being pretty much shorthanded all year, limping along with vehicles. We did what was prudent and just moved everything to 2021.”

Aaron also pointed out that the borough will not be receiving any CARES Act funding from the county.

“They decided not to allocate any of the funding that they got to the borough.”

According to LaVan-Preston, the borough requested between $10,000 and $11,000 in funding from the CARES Act funds Clarion County received.

Council member Zachary Garbarino asked for clarification on how much CARES Act funding the county received, and LaVan-Preston clarified the county received $3.47 million.

“Other neighboring counties did allocate for their larger municipalities that have full-time police forces and first responders that they took care of. Clarion opted not to, and I think that’s important to bring up,” Aaron said.

Following a brief discussion, the council voted to approve permission to advertise the proposed 2021 budget.

