Officials Identify Man Killed in ATV Crash Near Rimersburg

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 @ 11:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-line-1024x680MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials have released the identity of the man killed in an ATV crash that occurred late Sunday afternoon near Rimersburg.

According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim of the deadly crash was 59-year-old Gary Shanahan, of Rimersburg.

Shingledecker reported the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received the initial call reporting the ATV crash, which occurred on Pinoak Road in Madison Township, around 4:25 p.m. on November 1.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, Rimersburg Hose Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Shingledecker was also called to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 6:42 p.m.

Police are expected to release additional information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

