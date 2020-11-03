Police Seeking Information on Theft From Vehicle at Motel 6

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information on a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred at the Motel 6 in Monroe Township last month.

On October 11, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to investigate a report of a theft from a vehicle at the Motel 6 located on United Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 44-year-old female victim from Savona, New York, was staying overnight at the motel from October 10 to October 11 when multiple items were stolen from her vehicle.

The stolen items include a Monopoly board game, valued at $15.97, bras valued at $14.94, and ten $2 bills.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

